California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.26 Million Holdings in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in COPT Defense Properties were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 237.7% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 38,288 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in COPT Defense Properties during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 316,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,785,000 after buying an additional 9,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in COPT Defense Properties during the 4th quarter worth $414,000.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Performance

Shares of COPT Defense Properties stock opened at $27.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.86. COPT Defense Properties has a 52 week low of $23.84 and a 52 week high of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.47.

COPT Defense Properties Dividend Announcement

COPT Defense Properties ( NYSE:CDP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $187.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is 97.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at COPT Defense Properties

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 4,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $117,426.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on CDP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on COPT Defense Properties in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

See Also

