California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.28 Million Holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,098 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $4,773,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 427,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 73,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 438,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 202,347 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FULT stock opened at $17.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Fulton Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $22.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $322.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Fulton Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Fulton Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fulton Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

