California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of International Bancshares worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in International Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Bancshares by 836.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in International Bancshares by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in International Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in International Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBOC opened at $63.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.58. International Bancshares Co. has a 52-week low of $53.33 and a 52-week high of $76.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The bank reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $198.22 million during the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

