California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.47 Million Stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in CBIZ by 193.2% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CBIZ by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in CBIZ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CBIZ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in CBIZ by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBZ opened at $72.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.91. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $90.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $838.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.25 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CBZ. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

