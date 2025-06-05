California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.49 Million Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Avient worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC boosted its position in Avient by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Avient by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Avient by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Avient by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avient by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Avient from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Avient in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Avient from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Shares of Avient stock opened at $36.51 on Thursday. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.33.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. Avient had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 100.93%.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

