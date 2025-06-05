California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.69 Million Stock Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLY. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. 61.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.55.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $8.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.29. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $479.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.77%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.