California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,471 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $614,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,258.44. This trade represents a 27.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $1,475,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $47.90 to $45.40 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Up 13.9%

Shares of ASTS opened at $28.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average of $24.55. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $39.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

AST SpaceMobile Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

