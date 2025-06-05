California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern Energy Group alerts:

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:NWE opened at $52.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down previously from $57.50) on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.