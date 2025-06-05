California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stake in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,191 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Rubrik were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rubrik by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,328,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,323 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 4th quarter worth $277,395,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rubrik by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,444 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Rubrik by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,156,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,278,000 after acquiring an additional 662,914 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rubrik by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,979,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,359,000 after acquiring an additional 427,149 shares during the period. 49.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBRK stock opened at $98.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.15. Rubrik, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $100.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.50.

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.13 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RBRK. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Rubrik from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Rubrik from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Rubrik from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rubrik from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rubrik has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.69.

In other Rubrik news, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,484 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total transaction of $1,690,467.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 186,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,720,811.80. The trade was a 14.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 9,009 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $884,773.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,013.58. The trade was a 90.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 565,648 shares of company stock worth $40,797,785. Insiders own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

