California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBIO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 554.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BridgeBio Pharma

In related news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $2,505,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,798,447 shares in the company, valued at $160,268,129.80. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $205,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $453,525,208.20. This represents a 31.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,392,182 shares of company stock valued at $219,161,291 in the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $38.02 on Thursday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.35.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $36.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBIO. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.09.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

