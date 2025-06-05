California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in H.B. Fuller were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi boosted its position in H.B. Fuller by 191.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 28,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 18,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in H.B. Fuller by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 554,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,448,000 after buying an additional 81,558 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in H.B. Fuller by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 127,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in H.B. Fuller by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other H.B. Fuller news, CEO Celeste Beeks Mastin bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,310. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Baird R W upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on H.B. Fuller from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered H.B. Fuller from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

H.B. Fuller Trading Up 1.2%

H.B. Fuller stock opened at $56.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $47.56 and a 12 month high of $87.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.12.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $788.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

H.B. Fuller Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 29th. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

