California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of MGE Energy worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGEE. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 345.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 48,330 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of MGE Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James G. Berbee bought 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.83 per share, with a total value of $40,510.18. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,451.56. The trade was a 4.02% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of MGEE stock opened at $88.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.42 and its 200 day moving average is $92.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.80. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.27 and a 12 month high of $109.22.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $218.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.42 million. MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 10.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

MGE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

MGE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.