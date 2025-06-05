California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,008 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 296,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,237,000 after buying an additional 160,899 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $5,376,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,977 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $426.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $487.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.29. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $331.08 and a 1 year high of $549.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.17. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $508.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 EPS for the current year.

CVCO has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

