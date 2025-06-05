California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,805 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of DXC Technology worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 366.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 604.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

NYSE DXC opened at $15.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.51.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

About DXC Technology

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.