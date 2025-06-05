California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Performance

MSGS stock opened at $188.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.09. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $237.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($2.07). The company had revenue of $424.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.84 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $314.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Sports has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Madison Square Garden Sports

In related news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 31,825 shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.92, for a total transaction of $6,044,204.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,022.24. The trade was a 86.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

