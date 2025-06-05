California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of POWI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth about $19,663,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 711,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,870,000 after purchasing an additional 203,309 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,920,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,492,000 after purchasing an additional 178,896 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its stake in Power Integrations by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 882,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,451,000 after buying an additional 160,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth about $7,470,000.

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total transaction of $488,557.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 590,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,231,790.20. This trade represents a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $55,368.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 141,765 shares in the company, valued at $7,214,420.85. This represents a 0.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,561 shares of company stock valued at $642,092 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $54.55 on Thursday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.78 and a fifty-two week high of $79.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.31.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Power Integrations had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $105.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on POWI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

