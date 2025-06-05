California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Entropy Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 20,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.25 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $37.80 on Thursday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $38.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported ($4.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($3.11). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.93) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -11.88 EPS for the current year.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

