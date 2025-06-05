California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,352 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,322 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Urban Outfitters worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,060 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Trading Down 2.7%

URBN stock opened at $70.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $75.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.35. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Urban Outfitters

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $539,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,697.94. This trade represents a 44.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 11,676 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $639,261.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,497,479 in the last 90 days. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

