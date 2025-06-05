California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,425 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of YETI worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in YETI by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 38,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in YETI by 1,172.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,565 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in YETI by 983.0% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 120,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 109,803 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in YETI by 304.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 21,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,767,000.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $31.80 on Thursday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $45.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.03.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $351.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.72 million. YETI had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YETI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on YETI from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. KeyCorp raised YETI from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on YETI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on YETI from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on YETI from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.40.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

