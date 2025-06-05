California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,744 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Envista were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVST. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Envista by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. bought a new position in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth $5,193,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Envista by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 474,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Envista from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.23.

Shares of NVST opened at $18.77 on Thursday. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.71.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Envista had a negative net margin of 44.56% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $616.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

