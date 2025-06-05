California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,038 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Travel + Leisure worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,804,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 897,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,299,000 after purchasing an additional 180,059 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,544,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,822,000 after purchasing an additional 163,804 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,304,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,169,000 after purchasing an additional 122,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TNL shares. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

Insider Activity at Travel + Leisure

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 6,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $296,524.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,121.20. This trade represents a 69.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.66 per share, for a total transaction of $93,320.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 408,706 shares in the company, valued at $19,070,221.96. This represents a 0.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

Shares of TNL stock opened at $48.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.33. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $58.95.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.75% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.40%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

