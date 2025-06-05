California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 341 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WD. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 380.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 44,748 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,764,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE WD opened at $67.71 on Thursday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.48 and a 12 month high of $118.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.62 and a 200-day moving average of $87.55.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.13). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $237.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

