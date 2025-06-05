California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,642 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,642 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DNB. Amundi boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $9.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -150.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $12.95.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $579.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.15 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $12.80 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.86.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Chinh Chu sold 10,885,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $97,424,356.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,810 shares in the company, valued at $213,099.50. This represents a 99.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $22,475,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,109,644 shares in the company, valued at $72,905,699.56. The trade was a 23.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,885,403 shares of company stock worth $142,299,357 over the last three months. 10.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

