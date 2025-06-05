California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 428 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,109 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of California Resources worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in California Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in California Resources by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in California Resources by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,217 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in California Resources by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in California Resources by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of CRC opened at $44.32 on Thursday. California Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $30.97 and a 1-year high of $60.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.89 and a 200 day moving average of $46.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

California Resources Announces Dividend

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.24. California Resources had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRC shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of California Resources from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of California Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of California Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.27.

California Resources Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

