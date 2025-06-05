California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 429 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $20,269,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Stock Performance

PJT Partners stock opened at $149.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.41. PJT Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.77 and a fifty-two week high of $190.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.76.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.74, for a total value of $708,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,301.12. The trade was a 68.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kievdi Don Cornwell sold 9,597 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,914.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,290. This represents a 33.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,722,082 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.50.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

