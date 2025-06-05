California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,273 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,273 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Harley-Davidson worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 237.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 201.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $24.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.30. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.96.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $315.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 26.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on HOG. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

