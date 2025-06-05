California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 624 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Spire worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SR. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Spire by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Spire by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Spire by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd now owns 9,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Spire by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Spire by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spire alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Spire from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Spire from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Spire from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Spire from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.20.

Spire Stock Down 2.5%

SR stock opened at $73.36 on Thursday. Spire Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.77 and a 1-year high of $79.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.65.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.10). Spire had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.34%.

Spire Profile

(Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.