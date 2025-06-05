California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 714 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 141,842 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

NYSE:ASB opened at $23.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day moving average is $23.70. Associated Banc-Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $348.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Associated Banc’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 106.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Associated Banc news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening bought 12,910 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $300,157.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,004.25. This trade represents a 4.21% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASB. Stephens decreased their price objective on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Associated Banc from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial began coverage on Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

