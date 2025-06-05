California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 749 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Guardant Health by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Guardant Health by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,464,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,732,000 after purchasing an additional 238,037 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Guardant Health by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of GH stock opened at $47.76 on Thursday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $52.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Transactions at Guardant Health

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19,157.20% and a negative net margin of 59.05%. The firm had revenue of $203.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Amirali Talasaz sold 106,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $5,233,483.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,202,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,952,954.72. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,232 shares of company stock valued at $5,252,559. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GH shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, February 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on GH

About Guardant Health

(Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.