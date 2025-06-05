California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 782 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in GMS were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 94,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 18,598 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter valued at $2,643,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GMS stock opened at $77.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. GMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.77 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.49 and its 200 day moving average is $80.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.66.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.47). GMS had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GMS news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. acquired 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $255,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 66,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,684,960. This represents a 5.77% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 12,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $916,340.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,314,504.22. The trade was a 28.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GMS. UBS Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of GMS in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of GMS from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of GMS from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of GMS from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of GMS from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

