California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 9,412 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,412 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Organon & Co. worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OGN. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 345.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 1,795.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Organon & Co. from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Insider Activity at Organon & Co.

In related news, CEO Kevin Ali acquired 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $299,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,032.80. The trade was a 13.67% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Karp purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,552.56. This represents a 8.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 102,345 shares of company stock valued at $902,430. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Organon & Co. Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $9.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average is $13.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.58. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 431.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Organon & Co. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.78%.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

