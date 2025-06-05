California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 990 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Signet Jewelers worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Helen Mccluskey bought 1,700 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.86 per share, with a total value of $100,062.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,575.76. This represents a 5.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Kevin Symancyk bought 15,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.45 per share, with a total value of $861,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,289.50. The trade was a 42.01% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $74.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.09 and its 200 day moving average is $65.99. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $109.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -168.42%.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

