California State Teachers Retirement System Takes Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 111,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of United Community Banks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,141,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,166,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,766,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,763,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

UCB stock opened at $28.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.78. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.93 and a 12 month high of $35.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Sunday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.50%.

In other news, Director Sally Pope Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.19 per share, with a total value of $50,742.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,012.16. This represents a 122.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UCB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group raised shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

