California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of Lancaster Colony worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 1,078.9% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LANC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Lancaster Colony from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Lancaster Colony from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lancaster Colony has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.50.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $167.07 on Thursday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $156.14 and a fifty-two week high of $202.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.83.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.07). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $457.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Featured Articles

