California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 475.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 833.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Rush Enterprises Price Performance

RUSHA opened at $50.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.53. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.99 and a 12-month high of $65.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.90%. Equities analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 20.11%.

Insider Activity at Rush Enterprises

In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Michael L. Goldstone sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $234,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,771. The trade was a 26.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jason Wilder sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total value of $27,236.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 85,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,816,833.80. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,731 shares of company stock valued at $303,634. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens dropped their price target on Rush Enterprises from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RUSHA

Rush Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.