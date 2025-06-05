California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,879 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GVA. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Granite Construction by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Granite Construction during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Entropy Technologies LP grew its stake in Granite Construction by 299.2% during the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 20,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 15,403 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC purchased a new position in Granite Construction during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Granite Construction during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,963,000.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Granite Construction

In other news, CEO Kyle T. Larkin sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $223,255.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,913,447.68. The trade was a 2.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian R. Dowd sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total transaction of $185,814.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,831.44. The trade was a 9.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,432 shares of company stock worth $699,804 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Granite Construction Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Granite Construction stock opened at $89.79 on Thursday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.23 and a 1 year high of $105.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.55.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. Granite Construction had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $699.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.15 million. Granite Construction’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Granite Construction from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Granite Construction

About Granite Construction

(Free Report)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.