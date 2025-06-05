California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in FormFactor by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in FormFactor by 4,732.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in FormFactor by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor Stock Performance

Shares of FORM stock opened at $32.22 on Thursday. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $22.58 and a one year high of $63.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.84 and its 200 day moving average is $35.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. FormFactor had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. FormFactor’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FORM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FormFactor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.71.

Insider Activity at FormFactor

In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $93,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,496.68. This represents a 6.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $112,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,650 shares in the company, valued at $14,533,716. This trade represents a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $333,560. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

