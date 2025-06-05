Cameco (TSE:CCO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$69.81 and traded as high as C$82.10. Cameco shares last traded at C$82.01, with a volume of 928,254 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Cameco from C$81.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Cameco from C$82.50 to C$83.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Cameco from C$87.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$84.00 to C$83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$82.65.

Get Cameco alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cameco

Cameco Stock Up 0.2%

About Cameco

The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$65.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$69.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.