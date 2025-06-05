Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JOBY. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

JOBY stock opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 2.39. Joby Aviation has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $10.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.28.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. Joby Aviation had a negative return on equity of 51.76% and a negative net margin of 42,844.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts predict that Joby Aviation will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Motor Corp/ Toyota acquired 49,701,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $250,000,003.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,573,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,545,313.63. The trade was a 68.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 101,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $677,002.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,526,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,108,234.92. This represents a 0.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 750,950 shares of company stock worth $4,640,619 in the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOBY. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Joby Aviation by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 66,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 186,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

