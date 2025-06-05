Canadian Stocks Worth Watching – June 2nd

CSX, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, and Celsius are the three Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are equity securities that represent ownership shares in companies headquartered in Canada and are primarily listed on domestic exchanges such as the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) or the TSX Venture Exchange. By buying these shares, investors gain exposure to key sectors of the Canadian economy—such as natural resources, financial services and technology—and participate in any growth or dividends those companies may generate. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

CSX stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.90. 8,995,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,433,339. CSX has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

CP stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,306,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,185. The firm has a market cap of $74.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.36. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of $66.49 and a 52-week high of $87.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Shares of Celsius stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,587,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,012,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.34 and a 200 day moving average of $30.44. Celsius has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $79.52.

