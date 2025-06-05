Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $16,258,000.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.16, for a total transaction of $16,258,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,342,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,142,227,795.72. This represents a 0.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 2nd, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.94, for a total value of $16,297,000.00.
Carvana Trading Up 1.6%
Carvana stock opened at $345.52 on Thursday. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $100.05 and a 52 week high of $347.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.08 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $253.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.20.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVNA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carvana from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.65.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Carvana
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Carvana by 961.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Carvana
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Intuit’s AI Boom: Stock Soaring, But Should Investors Hit Pause?
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Top Dividend Plays With Strong Analyst Ratings
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Robinhood Stock Keeps Giving Investors Reasons To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.