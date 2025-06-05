Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $16,258,000.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.16, for a total transaction of $16,258,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,342,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,142,227,795.72. This represents a 0.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 2nd, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.94, for a total value of $16,297,000.00.

Carvana Trading Up 1.6%

Carvana stock opened at $345.52 on Thursday. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $100.05 and a 52 week high of $347.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.08 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $253.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVNA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carvana from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Carvana by 961.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also

