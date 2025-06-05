Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC Invests $12.53 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 93,332 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,534,000. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.1% of Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 25,567 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,326,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,757 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 2,265 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.66.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $141.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,257,983 shares of company stock valued at $172,973,349. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

