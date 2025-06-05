Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Certara were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Certara by 839.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 204.7% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Certara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.44.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Certara had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CERT. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Certara from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Certara from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Certara currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

