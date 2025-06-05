Challenger Wealth Management Purchases New Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Challenger Wealth Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,000. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.8% of Challenger Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,989,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $972,000. Cvfg LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1,398.8% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 749,580 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $100,661,000 after purchasing an additional 699,568 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,257,983 shares of company stock valued at $172,973,349. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.5%

NVDA stock opened at $141.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

