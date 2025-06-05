Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,300 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the April 30th total of 304,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.2 days.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Down 0.6%

OTCMKTS CWSRF opened at $13.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.61. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $13.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on CWSRF shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a report on Monday, May 12th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada’s seniors, committed to its vision of Making People’s Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long term care.

