Chinese Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 2nd

Wynn Resorts, Duolingo, Mettler-Toledo International, Diageo, UP Fintech, Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology, and LZ Technology are the seven Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are shares of companies that are incorporated or primarily operate in China, including those listed on mainland exchanges such as the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges. They can also encompass “China A-shares” (domestic yuan-denominated listings) and “H-shares” or American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) that trade in Hong Kong or on U.S. exchanges. Investors in Chinese stocks gain exposure to the performance of Chinese industries and the broader economy, while also facing risks related to regulatory, political, and currency fluctuations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

NASDAQ WYNN traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.79. 1,441,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,558,872. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.90. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $107.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WYNN

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOL traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $519.88. 201,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,128. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.41 and a beta of 0.88. Duolingo has a 52-week low of $145.05 and a 52-week high of $544.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $411.34 and its 200-day moving average is $367.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DUOL

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

MTD stock traded down $18.34 on Monday, reaching $1,137.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,463. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,093.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,205.52. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.40. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $946.69 and a 12-month high of $1,546.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MTD

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Shares of DEO traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.03. The company had a trading volume of 292,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,075. Diageo has a 52 week low of $100.72 and a 52 week high of $142.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.72. The company has a market capitalization of $60.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DEO

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

TIGR traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.36. 2,368,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,171,630. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 0.70. UP Fintech has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TIGR

Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology (HKPD)

Hong Kong Pharma is an exempted limited liability company formed under the laws of the Cayman Islands on August 17, 2023. As a holding company with no material operations of its own, Hong Kong Pharma conducts its operations through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Joint Cross Border Logistics Company Limited and V-Alliance Technology Supplies Limited, each a limited liability corporation incorporated in Hong Kong and collectively referred to as HK Subsidiaries.

Shares of NASDAQ:HKPD traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.71. 6,623,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,006. Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HKPD

LZ Technology (LZMH)

As a holding company with no material operations of its own, LZ Technology conducts its operations through its operating entities formed in the PRC, primarily Lianzhang Portal and its subsidiaries. For the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2023, the Company had a total of 247 and 255 customers, respectively, who entered into contracts with the Company to purchase the Company’s products and services.

Shares of NASDAQ LZMH traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.27. 89,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,178. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.16. LZ Technology has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $32.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LZMH

Recommended Stories