Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Insider Roger E. Theodoredis Sells 113,875 Shares

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. This trade represents a 50.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 4.1%

NYSE:CMG opened at $52.12 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.46 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $13.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMG shares. Guggenheim set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Argus downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

Read Our Latest Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 173.4% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.