Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eastern by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 11,974 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eastern by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 256,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastern by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 55,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastern by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 500,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Eastern by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 391,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eastern news, Director Frederick D. Disanto acquired 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.22 per share, for a total transaction of $25,913.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 73,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,916.06. This represents a 1.55% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,365 shares of company stock worth $168,217. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EML opened at $22.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $140.03 million, a P/E ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 1.08. The Eastern Company has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $35.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average is $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $63.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.33 million. Eastern had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 2.26%.

Eastern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Eastern from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Eastern Profile

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

