Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,987 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 13,425 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Estabrook Capital Management increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

NYSE CLF opened at $7.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.43. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $16.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 2.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The mining company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

CLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Glj Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.91 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.74.

Insider Transactions at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other news, Director John T. Baldwin acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 133,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,074.90. This represents a 3.10% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James D. Graham sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $822,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 492,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,371,905.65. This represents a 19.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

