Cloud Storage Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 2nd

NetApp, Commvault Systems, and Alarm.com are the three Cloud Storage stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cloud storage stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that provide data storage and management services hosted on remote servers accessed via the internet. These firms offer solutions such as scalable object storage, backup and archiving, file sharing and disaster recovery for both businesses and consumers. Investors in cloud storage stocks typically look at metrics like subscriber growth, storage capacity expansion and recurring revenue to gauge future performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cloud Storage stocks within the last several days.

NetApp (NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Shares of NTAP stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.21. 1,135,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,303. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $71.84 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Commvault Systems (CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $183.43. 254,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,362. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16 and a beta of 0.71. Commvault Systems has a 1-year low of $107.12 and a 1-year high of $190.11.

Alarm.com (ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Alarm.com stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.13. 93,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,499. The company has a quick ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.52 and a 200 day moving average of $59.20. Alarm.com has a 1-year low of $48.23 and a 1-year high of $71.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02.

